The Ministry of Industry and Trade pointed to the ability of Russian manufacturers to replace Uniqlo

Russian manufacturers will easily replace the products of the Japanese brand Uniqlo. This was announced on February 12 by State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Viktor Evtukhov.

According to him, if the manufacturer decides to leave Russia, then the areas in shopping centers will not be empty.

“Uniqlo is a brand that specializes in casual and active wear,” the deputy minister was quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

Evtukhov recalled that Russian companies have repeatedly received prizes at international exhibitions, they are able to replace the products of a Japanese company.

“Moreover, the products are much better in terms of quality, design and style,” he stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that the empty areas in shopping centers “are perfectly filled with domestic producers, who previously had difficulty getting a place on the shelf due to fierce competition with global players.”

In January, one of the retail real estate brokers told Izvestia that until February 1, the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo would vacate part of its sites in Russian shopping centers, and up to five stores could remain open in the Russian Federation.

Fast Retailing, which owns the brand, reported on March 10, 2022 that Uniqlo stores are suspending operations in Russia.

Since February last year, some foreign companies have suspended their activities in the Russian Federation or announced their withdrawal from the Russian market amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions imposed. But gradually some of them began to return.

Brands, having assessed the situation, do not want to lose their share in the Russian market, explained marketer Andrey Arno.

