The Ministry of Justice proposed to fix three reasons for the arrest of businessmen

The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation proposed to consolidate three reasons that influence the arrest of businessmen for economic crimes. Among them is the absence of a place of residence, as well as cases when an entrepreneur has fled or violated a previously chosen measure of restraint. This was announced on Wednesday, February 22, by State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Justice Andrey Loginov at a meeting of the State Duma.

Loginov stressed that, according to the bill, the court will be obliged to consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure that will allow businessmen to continue their business activities. In addition, it will be possible to extend the period of detention and preliminary investigation for more than two months only with the consent of the head of the investigative body of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

The need to conduct investigative actions should not be considered the only reason to extend the period of arrest, Loginov added.

Earlier, in August 2022, the Ministry of Justice proposed to ban the arrests of entrepreneurs for economic crimes of minor gravity. The draft also provided for the reduction of the maximum period of preliminary investigation in such cases from 12 to six months.

In addition, according to the document, investigators will have to obtain the consent of the prosecutor to initiate a petition before the court to select a measure of restraint in the form of detention in respect of suspects accused of economic crimes.

The bill was developed in pursuance of the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.