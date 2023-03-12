The Moldovan border police received a message about the mining of Chisinau airport

March 12 - BLiTZ. In Moldova, border police officers received a message about the alleged mining of the Chisinau airport. This is reported <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/minirovanie-1857349745.html">RIA News</a>.

It is noted that the phone call was received by the border police department on Sunday, March 12 at 12:50 local time (13:50 Moscow time). Terminal staff and passengers were evacuated as a matter of urgency.

It is also reported about the strengthening of security measures and the mobilization of operational groups of specialized services of the ministries of internal affairs of the republic.

Earlier, the press service of the police reported receiving four reports of false mining from the same person at once.

Moldovan police told about four reports of bombs in Chisinau from one person