March 13 - BLiTZ. The monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra refused to leave the monastery. This was reported by his pastor.

“The monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) will not comply with the order to leave the monastery,” said Metropolitan Pavel.

He clarified that the monks would not leave the temple at the request of the museum-reserve, which is located on its territory.

Perhaps, in this way, he made it clear that if there is a court decision, then it will be executed.

The news is quite disturbing, given the desire of a huge number of Ukrainian Nazis to settle scores with representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate.

We are following developments.

It should be noted that a few years ago it was impossible to imagine the persecution of the church in Ukraine, which today has become a reality.

