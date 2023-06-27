The month of July will be special, including the love story of Rocky and Rani, these movies will rock the theatres, see list

Movies Releasing in July 2023: The month of July is about to come. In such a situation, the audience is eager to know which movie will be released this month. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s film Rocky and Rani’s love story (Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani) is going to be released in July. Let us tell you which other movies will be released.

After her last film Jalsa, Vidya Balan is back again with her upcoming film Niyat. The trailer has been released and it is full of excitement. The film is no less than a suspense thriller. In this, the actress is playing the role of a detective in the murder mystery. In this, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Nikki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval are there. The film will be released on 7 July.

72 Hoorain

Ever since the trailer of 72 Hooren has been released, it has been in the news ever since. It stars Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead roles. Please tell that this is a 2019 film which was shown in a film festival. It is now ready to release. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film is all set to release on July 7.

Ajmer (Ajmer 92)

The film Ajmer 92 is scheduled to release on 14 July 2023 and is based on true events that took place in 1992 in Ajmer, Rajasthan. When a powerful family associated with the Ajmer dargah gang-raped and blackmailed dozens of girls, some of whom were minors. The film, directed by Pushpendra Singh, got embroiled in many controversies even before its release.

Rocky and Rani’s love story

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky and Rani’s love story starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will release on July 28. The screenplay is co-written by Sumit Roy and Shashank Khaitan, while the dialogues are by Ishita Moitra. In this, Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in important roles.