The morale of criminals skyrocketed, gold chain snatched from wife’s neck, chief’s car demanded extortion of five lakhs

Sarhasa: Some people stopped the car near Mohanpur Ram Janaki temple and asked for pistol and extortion while going from home to Saharsa along with Mohanpur panchayat head cum block head union president Rajesh Ranjan alias Baua Jha. The criminals snatched the gold chain from the wife’s neck while abusing her. At the same time, if five lakh rupees extortion is not given, he has threatened to kill him. Chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Baua has filed an application in the local police station demanding action against the culprit and security for himself and his family from the administration.

Chief Rajesh Ranjan said that at one o’clock on Saturday he was going from Mohanpur to Saharsa with his family. On the middle of the road in Mohanpur itself, in the north adjacent to the Ram Janaki temple, overtaking the bike, stopped the car and asked to get down from the car while abusing. As soon as he got down from the car with his family, Salim Khan’s son Mohd Israil Khan snatched the gold chain from the chief’s wife’s neck. Its cost is said to be more than one lakh. While abusing, he said that if the headman has to fall, then pay extortion tax of five lakh rupees, otherwise I will kill you and your family.

The chief said that he ran away from the car with some important papers of the Panchayat office. When the police station chief was informed about the incident on mobile, shortly after, Mo Israel, Rashida Khatoon and Nusrat set fire to some belongings kept in the chief’s barn house. As soon as the chief Rajesh Ranjan came to know. When he reached home, he ran away from everyone on seeing him. The chief has given an application to the police station chief demanding action against the named culprit and demanding security for himself and his family. Police Station President Saroj Kumar told that serious investigation has been started in the matter.

