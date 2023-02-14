The most convenient floor mop – News

February 14, 2023, 16:53 – BLiTZ – News Cleaning your home can be a lot of fun with the right tools. For example, to clean the floor, you can choose not only a high-quality, but also a comfortable mop, which will not cause any difficulties when using it. The BLiTZ figured out how to choose the most comfortable floor mop.

The modern assortment of equipment for cleaning an apartment can confuse the buyer, so we suggest that you figure out exactly what nuances you need to pay attention to when choosing a mop.

Varieties

Mops can be classified into the following types:

This is the simplest and most budget option, which is durable and durable, but this model cannot boast of ease of use. This mop is not suitable for mopping hard-to-reach areas. The length of the handle cannot be adjusted, the hostess will have to remove the rag to rinse her hands all the time.

This is a more maneuverable option compared to a wooden mop. The mop of such a mop is round with ropes, it can be removed for washing. If the choice fell on a rope model, then give preference to a handle with regulation in length and a movable nozzle. Usually, a bucket with a wringer is included with the rope model. Among the disadvantages of the design, it is worth noting the poor quality of wool cleaning and the inability to squeeze the mop dry.

Such products are mops with a sponge nozzle, which can be squeezed out by shifting a special mechanism and avoiding tilts. This is a very convenient and popular option for housewives, however, keep in mind that the rollers of such mops need to be replaced regularly, and for cheap models, the spin mechanism quickly breaks down.

A more modern variety of spongy. This device has a napkin attached to the folding nozzle, and to wring it out, just pull the lever on the handle so that the two parts of the mop fold. Such a mop is convenient with a telescopic handle and a movable head. It qualitatively cleans the floor from dust and wool under the furniture, but the folding mechanism stops working over time. Photo: freepik.com

These are the latest models, which are distinguished by convenience and simplicity. These are the options used by employees of cleaning companies. The movable nozzle on a telescopic handle with an attached mop does an excellent job of cleaning the floor in hard-to-reach places. In addition, a bucket or container with a sprinkler is usually included in the kit.

Among the shortcomings, it is worth pointing out the possibility of damage to the area where the mop is attached to the bar – in cheap models, this mechanism quickly breaks down.

If you plan to use a mop for general cleaning, then discard the spray option, since it is only suitable for daily wet cleaning.

Napkin material

Let’s take a closer look at the most popular options for materials for napkins on mops:

This is a synthetic material that, due to its absorbent properties, easily collects liquid, wrings out effortlessly, is easy to wash, does not leave streaks and has a long service life.

Natural fabric, which does not scratch the surface, easily pushes dirt out of hard-to-reach places, is well suited for washing the floor in a spacious room, however, if improperly maintained, cotton fabric quickly becomes moldy and can rot.

mop

When choosing a mop, use a few tips:

Look for options with 180-degree head tilt and 360-degree rotating nozzle. Such a model will crawl under furniture and carefully remove dirt in hard-to-reach places. Choose nozzles that are attached with Velcro. They are more comfortable to use. For cleaning wool, napkins are well suited, in which the fibers are combined with plastic bristles. Pay attention to the multi-layered microfiber. The more fibers of different types, the more types of debris such a napkin can remove. Photo: freepik.com

How to choose

When shopping for a floor mop, here are a few additional tips for choosing:

Avoid mops that have a lot of plastic parts as they don’t last very long. For example, professional cleaners choose products with metal telescopic handles. Check with the store that the length of the mop is comfortable for you. For example, it is better for tall people to give preference to models with a handle length of 140-150 cm, since if they use a mop with a handle of 120-125 cm, they will have to work in an inclined position. Check how easy the option you like is. A light weight tool will be more comfortable to use. Also make sure the mop moves easily over linoleum, laminate, or parquet. Give preference to mops for which you can later buy attachments or wipes – this will eliminate the need to buy a new mop again if the mop is very dirty.

