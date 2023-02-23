The mother of the deceased hero of the Russian Federation read congratulations on Defender of the Fatherland Day

The mother of the hero of Russia Nurmagomed Gadzhimagomedov Sapizhat Mazaeva read a congratulation to her son on Defender of the Fatherland Day, which he did not have time to read. The footage is published on February 23 by Izvestia.

Mazaeva said that a year ago she sent her son a congratulation on February 23, which he could not read.

“I want to congratulate all of you, all defenders and just men – our support and support. I congratulate you on Defender of the Fatherland Day, I wish you to always remain strong, wise, confident, courageous, invincible defender of your family, your ideas, your aspirations, your life principles. Good health, great opportunities on the path of life, tireless strength and worthy victories, deserving loud applause from close friends and colleagues, ”read Mazaeva.

The woman noted that this year she wants to dedicate congratulations to all the defenders of the Fatherland.

In addition, she added that she agrees with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to which a fund will be created to help veterans of the special operation and the families of the dead soldiers. According to her, the emergence of such a fund is necessary, first of all, to support veterans and their families both morally and financially.

The woman noted that in Dagestan every leader treats the families of the dead soldiers with understanding, all the necessary issues are resolved.

Gadzhimagomedov died in the first days of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. He fought to the last and was mortally wounded, blowing up the militants surrounding him. He was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation posthumously by presidential decree on March 3, 2022.

On March 21, Gadzhimagomedov’s widow Madina was awarded the Order of the Hero of Russia.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.