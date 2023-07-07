The mother of two children fell in love with the father of three children, the villagers caught them and the headman got them married

Nawada. In Kahuara village of Nardiganj block, the mother of two children fell in love with the father of three children. Both started meeting each other secretly. On Thursday, the villagers caught both of them in an objectionable state. Then what was the panchayat meeting and with the opinion of the villagers, the headman got both of them married in the temple. The marriage took place at the Shiv Mandir on the banks of Dhaniawan Road, Nardiganj. The whole village became witness to this marriage. Both Vinay and Sharmila are already relatives. Now both have become husband and wife. On the whole matter, Police Station President Mukesh Kumar says that this matter is not in my cognizance, no application has been received from any side.

The first meeting took place at the wedding ceremony

According to the information received, Pramika Sharmila Devi was married to Awadhesh Kumar, a resident of Kahuara, according to Hindu customs. Sharmila Devi is the mother of a son and a daughter, while the lover is Vinay Kumar, a resident of Naxena Jarharia village under Sitamarhi police station area. Vinay is the father of three children. Vinay’s in-laws are in Paijuna village of Akbarpur police station. He has two sons and a daughter from that wife. Both of them met for the first time at a wedding ceremony in Nawada. It was here that both of them got teary eyed. Awadhesh’s wife Sharmila Devi not only kept talking to her lover, but both of them continued meeting secretly after the wedding ceremony.

Sharmila’s husband works in Gujarat

Sharmila’s husband lives and works in Gujarat. The wife’s illegal love-affair could not be detected by her husband. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar reaches Sharmila’s house in the dark of night to meet her. There the villagers caught both of them in an objectionable state. The villagers first thrashed Vinay Kumar fiercely, then informed the police about it. On the basis of information, ASI Shivnandan Singh along with police personnel reached Kahuara village. Brought both of them to Nardiganj police station. After a thorough interrogation, the police released both of them on bond.

The villagers held a panchayat

Even after coming back from the police station, the matter did not calm down. The people of the village forcibly called both of them to the Shiva temple. A panchayat was held there and Vinay Kumar and his girlfriend Sharmila Devi got married. Sharmila kept crying during the marriage, but no one sympathized with her. Many people of the village including head Dinesh Kumar participated in the panchayat. After getting married, Vinay took Sharmila and went somewhere else instead of his village Jarhiya. Here, after getting information about this whole incident, Urmila’s husband Awadhesh Kumar has left for his village from Gujarat. Vinay’s family is also worried and upset about this marriage.