The motorized rifle regiment under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Zavadsky was supposed to organize defense in one of the directions. However, the enemy, with superior forces, supported by artillery and army aviation, launched an offensive along the entire front of the regiment’s defense. On Tuesday, February 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

Under the circumstances, the competent distribution of forces and the arrangement of checkpoints allowed the Russian motorized riflemen to fight the nationalists in advantageous positions. A well-thought-out defense and pre-prepared defensive positions of motorized riflemen helped them to repel all attacks of superior enemy forces, supported by artillery and aircraft, during the daily defense.

During the day, Russian units repulsed eight enemy attacks from three directions with a total number of more than 300 nationalists. During the battle, enemy losses amounted to 10 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, as well as a large number of manpower.

The courage and competent organization of work on the combat mission of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Zavadsky and his subordinate personnel helped to defeat the enemy and push him back to his original positions.

At the same time, the crew of the self-propelled mortar “Tulpan” under the command of senior lieutenant Oleg Perevalov performed a combat mission of providing fire cover for a battalion tactical group of the Russian Armed Forces, which stormed the enemy’s fortifications.

In the course of moving through the territory, Perevalov discovered a well-fortified long-term firing point, from which the nationalists fired machine guns at our troops. Under constant shelling, Senior Lieutenant Perevalov, with subordinate personnel in an advantageous position, opened fire from a mortar on an enemy pillbox.

The fighters destroyed the equipped concrete fortification of the enemy with the enemy machine gun crew, which allowed our forces to continue the offensive and force the fighters to retreat.

The day before, February 20, the Ministry of Defense spoke about Lieutenant Colonel Ivanenko, who led the unit. Even with a shrapnel wound, he led subordinate personnel until the retreating enemy was completely defeated.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

