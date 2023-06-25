The movement of trains on the third track line between Udhna-Surat will start in July.

The five kilometer long third railway line between Udhna and Surat was inspected only last month. Now preparations have been made to start this track in the month of July. Maintenance on this track by R.R.T. Continuous monitoring is being done from the machine.

The work of this track started in July-2018. But this project got stuck due to Corona epidemic. Now this track is completely ready. Officers can also come from Mumbai for inspection ahead of the five kilometer line.

Railway sources said that the work on the third line between Surat-Udhna is almost complete. With the commencement of this track, up-down trains between Surat and Mumbai to Delhi and Mumbai will become free and its movement will also increase.

While the trains of Tapti line will be shifted to the third line between Surat and Udhna. Due to this, the trains standing in the siding will not have to stand for long and the movement of trains will increase rapidly.

150 trains run on only two tracks between Surat-Udhna

Presently there are only two tracks between Surat and Udhna. In which more than 150 passenger trains up-down daily. All these trains between Delhi-Mumbai bypass Surat. 39 trains have been diverted from Surat-Udhna to Jalgaon and Tapti lines. Main line trains have been stopped midway. Trains of Tapti line are dispatched after parsing. This process takes at least 15 to 20 minutes. Then the problem will be resolved by preparing a third line.