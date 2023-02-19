February 19, 2023, 11:32 – BLiTZ – News

The Munich Security Conference, which is held every year, has been used to hush up international problems. This was stated by Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev in his Telegram channel.

The senator criticized this event, noting that it only exacerbates serious crises in the world. In particular, he stressed that the conference participants did not intend to discuss one of the most unacceptable incidents that occurred last year – sabotage at Nord Stream.

“It (the conference) is designed to either hush up problems or pass them off as the machinations of dissidents. And everything that went wrong can only be reproduced again and again with unworthy persistence, ”the parliamentarian expressed his opinion.

The key topic of the future meeting in Munich will be the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, the unprecedented explosions at the “SP” will not be said even a word, the politician is convinced.

In conclusion, Kosachev added that it was the “deathly silence” on this topic that this year’s Munich Conference would be remembered for. The reason for this is quite clear – the event was organized by NATO, and the alliance is precisely an accomplice in the terrorist attacks on Russian gas pipelines.

Earlier, a member of the Chinese Politburo, Wang Yi, during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock in Munich, warned Germany about the danger of repeating cases similar to the Nord Stream explosions.