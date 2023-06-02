The murder of the contractor who came from Bengaluru to Bihar, came to the village to buy land

Jamui. In Bihar, fearless criminals are carrying out murder-like incidents one after the other. The latest case is of Jamui. Criminals shot dead a migrant Bihari in Jamui on Friday. He has been identified as 28-year-old Satyendra Kumar, a resident of Acharyadih village. The criminals have brutally murdered Satyendra by calling him from home. After committing the crime, the criminals fled from the spot. Satyendra was a contractor by profession and had come from Bengaluru to his home in Acharyadih village of Sikandra police station area five days back.

Came to the village only five days ago

In relation to the incident, it is said that Satyendra used to work as a contractor while living in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. He was doing contract work for the last 3 years. Five days ago, he had come to his village Jamai from Bengaluru. It is told that Satyendra was about to buy a land in the village itself. He had come to the village regarding the deal of this land. Meanwhile someone called and he left the house saying that he would come back in a while. After some time the family members got the information about his murder. As soon as the information about the murder was received, the relatives reached the spot.

The reason for the murder is not clear

Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. Meanwhile, angry people blocked the Sikandra-Nawada main road due to the murder incident. People raised slogans against the police. The police worked hard to pacify the angry people by convincing them and took the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. At present, the police has started investigating the whole matter. For what reason the contractor was murdered, it is not clear at the moment.