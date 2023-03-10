The National Security Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against Russian bookmakers

March 11 - BLiTZ. A document was recently published on the official website of the office of the head of state of Ukraine, which contains information about the imposition of sanctions on some firms.

Thus, by decision of the National Security Council in Ukraine, restrictions were imposed on a certain list of bookmakers. This list includes: “Sportbet”, “Betsiti”, “Matchbet”, “Parimatch” and others. Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions for periods ranging from 5 to 50 years.

As a rule, such restrictions include the blocking of accounts, restrictions on trading operations and the transit of resources, the deprivation of state awards, and a ban on the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations.

