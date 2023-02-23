February 23, 2023, 14:38 – BLiTZ – News

A video published by the Ukrainian military appeared on the network, which depicts an attack on a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian forces.

In the first frames, the militants happily show the captured MT-LB tractor, but a few minutes later, an explosion follows, caused by the installation of ammunition inside the vehicle. As a result of the explosion, the stronghold and the neighboring forest belt were destroyed, and a significant personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also recorded.

Air bombs and charges for the UR-77/83P demining installation were used as explosives.

This happened in the Svatovo region, where the enemy created a large foothold for the offensive in the adjacent forest belt, concentrating his strike forces here.

Military operations continue, and units of the RF Armed Forces are actively defending themselves, counterattacking the enemy.

In some places, Russian troops are moving forward, pushing the enemy out of offensive positions. The video caused an active discussion on the network.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.