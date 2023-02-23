The user of social networks with the help of the neural network ControlNet changed the race of the characters in the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The result of the work was posted on the reddit portal.

On the original poster for the film, two black women can be seen, as well as the Atlantean Namor, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. According to the results of processing by the neural network, all the characters became white. The same thing happened with the frame from the film, which shows the Queen of Wakanda and her bodyguards. The latter, among other things, were converted into men.

In the comments on the site, this kind of activity was treated with humor. Readers joked that “inclusiveness and racial diversity” is now seen in Black Panther. But in other topics and on other sites, the result of processing by the neural network caused a large amount of negativity. The user who posted it was charged with racism, and was also equated with a member of the Ku Klux Klan, because February is Black History Month in the United States.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2023 Oscars. The list of those who will compete for the prestigious awards this year was announced in Los Angeles. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

The message The neural network “bleached” the characters of the “Black Panther” – the author was called a Ku Klux Klan appeared first on the BLiTZ.