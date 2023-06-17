The new act of the person who called Bihar DGP as a judge, know the case of harassing two IAS officers of Delhi

Another handiwork of fraudster Abhishek Agarwal, who called the then Bihar DGP SK Singhal as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, has come to the fore. He once called the DGP as a judge regarding the advocacy of the former SSP of Gaya. After that, calling the jailer from the jail itself, he started calling himself the secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Now a new act has come in front of him. By becoming the PA of the Union Minister, he had also harassed two IAS officers of Delhi.

Two IAS officers were also stirred

Abhishek Agarwal, lodged in Beur Jail, had agitated the jail officials as well as two IAS officers from Delhi. Being the PA of the Union Minister, he called both the IAS and lobbied for tender in the school. At the same time, if the work is not done, he was warned to face the consequences. In this case, on the basis of the statement of the IAS officers, an FIR has been lodged against him at the Parliament Police Station in Delhi.

Delhi police will inquire after coming to Patna

Now Delhi Police will also come to Patna and interrogate him. It is also possible that the Delhi Police can also take him on remand in his case. Significantly, Abhishek had made a call to Jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar and other officials and had demanded special facilities. But, his ruse was caught and the Jail Superintendent raided and recovered the smart mobile phone from his ward. At present he is locked in the cell. He called the Jail Superintendent and others by becoming the secretary and ADG of the Union Minister.

By becoming the Chief Justice, the DGP was pressurized to withdraw the case against the SSP of Gaya:

Fraudster Abhishek Aggarwal, who had previously become the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, called the then DGP SK Singhal and pressurized him to withdraw the case against former SSP Aditya Kumar of Gaya. After the disclosure of this matter, EOU had registered a case and it was arrested and lodged in Beur Jail.