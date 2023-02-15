The new crossover Volkswagen T-Cross became available in Russia

A compact crossover Volkswagen T-Cross has appeared in Russia. A new car is offered for 3.3 million rubles, said on February 15 “Russian newspaper”.

The front-wheel drive T-Cross is equipped with a 1.4-liter 150-horsepower gasoline turbo engine, which is paired with a robotic gearbox. auto-corrector and tire pressure sensors.

In addition, the car is equipped with keyless entry, electronic hill-climb assistance, cruise control and a panoramic roof.

Inside, the SUV has a digital instrument panel, optional climate control, ergonomic seats with eco-leather upholstery and wireless charging for a smartphone. The rear sofa, if necessary, can be shifted longitudinally in the range of 150 mm, which allows you to vary the volume of the trunk from 385 to 455 liters.

The Volkswagen T-Cross crossover debuted in the fall of 2018 and became the smallest crossover in the Volkswagen lineup. It is built on the MQB-A0 platform, on which the latest generation European Polo hatchback is based – they have the same wheelbase (2551 mm), but at the same time, the T-Cross surpasses the passenger car in length (by 55 mm), height (138 mm) and ground clearance, which increased by 40 mm to 184 mm.

On February 14, it became known that sales of new Volkswagen Arteon R liftbacks began in Russia. An all-wheel drive car is offered for 8.8 million rubles. Arteon R is equipped with a two-liter turbo engine with 320 hp. (torque 420 Nm). The engine is docked with a seven-speed robot. Experts recalled that the Volkswagen Arteon was officially sold on the Russian market during 2020. Buyers were offered front-wheel drive modifications at a price of 2.64 million rubles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

