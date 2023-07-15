The new cultural building in Ranchi will be inaugurated in December, know what will be the facility

The new Rabindra Bhawan complex near Kacheri Chowk of capital Ranchi will be ready soon. Actually, the construction work of the building is at the final stage. The foundation stone of this building was laid by former President Pranab Mukherjee on April 2, 2017. Rabindra Bhawan has replaced the old Mahatma Gandhi Town building in the city, which was in a dilapidated condition at that time. The project was conceptualized and sanctioned in 2016 by the erstwhile Raghuvar Das government.

The building will be inaugurated in December

Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (JUIDCO) public relations officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh said that if everything goes according to schedule, the facility will be ready for inauguration by the end of this year i.e. in December.

What are the facilities in the building

Let us tell you that there is a hall in this building built at a cost of Rs 155.1 crore. In which 1,500 people can sit at a time.

Apart from this, it also has two meeting halls. In which 200 guests can sit at a time. And there is a hall, which has a seating capacity of 1,100 people.

Apart from the hall and auditorium, Rabindra Bhavan will also have 24 VIP rooms with attached toilets, a restaurant and a food court, a state-of-the-art library and a gym.

JUIDCO officials said the building will also have two basement-level parking lots. In which 500 four wheelers can be kept.

According to the information, the ownership of this building will be with the State Urban Development Department, its day-to-day operation will be done on Public-Private Partnership mode (PPP). A tender will be issued in the coming months.

Why is it taking so long to build a building?

The project is taking about six years to complete, on which an official said that the work had slowed down considerably during the Corona period. Apart from this, there was also a legal hurdle due to a case filed in NGT. At the same time, in 2018 a petition was filed in the Green Tribunal. In which there was a demand to stop the construction and it was claimed that it was being built by encroaching on the nearby park. However, the NGT declined to entertain the petition after finding that it was replacing the Town Hall building.

Here, President of Ranchi Union Club and Library, Jyotirmoy Chowdhary said that Ranchi is a culturally vibrant city and the inauguration of Rabindra Bhavan will definitely prove to be a big boost for the artists of the city in the coming years.