The new Hyundai Solaris in India will be presented as “sensually sporty”

Hyundai has unveiled the new generation Solaris. On Tuesday, February 21, reports the portal Motor.ru.

The Indian office of the company published photos of the radically changed sedan a month before the premiere, scheduled for March 21, 2023.

Solaris/Verna will adopt the Sensuous Sportiness design language. The Tucson, Elantra and Sonata sedans, as well as the recently introduced Hyundai Grandeur, are already being produced in this style. However, Verna will be radically different from its predecessor.

Judging by the official render, the model will have a full-width LED strip, like the Staria minivan and Grandeur sedan. Under it are block headlights, and between them is a wide grille with three-dimensional filling in the style of Tucson.

The model will also feature faceted embossing on the sides, enlarged rear wheel arches, a window line accentuated with chrome and a roof that smoothly passes into the rear pillars.

A diode element with oblique stripes along the edges is installed on the front and rear of the sedan at about the same angle as the Tucson and Elantra.

In India, the novelty will go on sale with two engines: a new 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with direct injection with a capacity of 160 horsepower on a manual gearbox or with a seven-band “robot” and an atmospheric unit of the same volume for 115 forces with a six-speed “mechanics” or variator. There will be no diesel engine in the Verna range.

For the sedan will offer four levels of equipment: EX, S, SX and SX (O). It will be available in seven solid colors to choose from and two two-tone combinations.

The pre-order is already open. Verna/Solaris can be booked by making a deposit of 25 thousand rupees (about 22.5 thousand rubles).

The first official image of the new Hyundai Solaris, which will appear in India in May 2023, was presented by the company on February 13. Pricing and trim levels for the Indian market will be announced by the end of April 2023.

Earlier, on January 18, it became known that a restyled Hyundai Palisade appeared on the Russian market. The cost of a new SUV produced in 2022 in the Russian Federation reaches 6.5 million rubles. The crossover retained the old engines, it is a gasoline naturally aspirated V6 with a capacity of 249 hp. and a turbodiesel with a return of 200 hp. Both engines are mated to a classic eight-speed automatic. Drive type front and full. At the end of 2022, the company certified an updated SUV model in Russia, but it appeared in the Russian Federation only as part of parallel imports.

Later, on February 13, Hyundai Motor Company presented the first official image of the new Hyundai Solaris, which will appear in India in May 2023 (the model in this country is known as the Hyundai Verna).