The new name of the alliance of opposition parties is fixed! D Raja disclosed, final decision will be taken in Shimla

Opposition Meeting: In the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024, the name of the alliance of opposition parties has come to the fore to compete with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The name of the alliance of opposition parties is being told as PDA. However, there is no seal regarding this yet. It is being told that a final decision will be taken in this regard in the meeting to be held in Shimla next month.

After the opposition meeting in Patna, the capital of Bihar, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said about the opposition alliance that the next meeting which is to be held in Shimla in the first fortnight of July (between July 10-12), will include the national opposition. Giving a new height to the process of integration, a Patriotic Democratic Alliance has to be given a concrete shape by fulfilling all the prerequisites, thereby setting the electoral scenario for a tough fight to oust the autocratic power of Modi in the coming elections. can be prepared. At the same time, D Raja said in a phone conversation with Hindustan Times on Sunday that the name of the alliance could be PDA. However, it was emphasized that the final decision has not been taken yet. We can say that the name of the new alliance can be Patriotic Democratic Alliance ie PDA. We have not taken a final decision on this. Our primary objective is to defeat the NDA and all opposition parties have clarity on this.

Talking to Hindustan Times, D Raja also said that the ideology of the opposition parties coming on the proposed front is secular and democratic and the name of the new front will reflect it. He said that there is Secular Democratic Front in Tamil Nadu, while we have an alliance in Bihar. So we will have a name that will share our commitments as a united opposition. After the general elections in 2004, the Congress, the Left and other regional parties formed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to form the government at the Centre. At the same time, RJD, JDU, Congress and Left parties together formed a grand alliance before the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar.

D Raja’s announcement after the meeting in Patna is an indication that the exercise to formalize the proposed front is already underway and the Shimla meeting is likely to seal various aspects of its composition and seat-sharing. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her address during the joint press conference after the meeting of the opposition, emphasized that they should not be called ‘opposition’ but ‘patriots’, as they were all citizens of the country. At the same time, top RJD leaders aware of the developments in the meeting said that there has been no discussion on the name of the new alliance and all these issues will be discussed in the Shimla meeting. When RJD MP Manoj Jha was asked that the leaders have named the proposed front as PDA, he said, we can say that the meeting was very fruitful.

It is noteworthy that before the Lok Sabha elections, a meeting was held in Patna on Friday i.e. 23rd June regarding opposition unity. Many parties including Congress took part in this meeting. In the meeting, a strategy was discussed to form a strong front to give a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hosted the meeting. In this meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and many other leaders of the opposition had arrived.