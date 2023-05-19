The new Parliament House was built in 28 months, know its specialty and the architect?

The new Parliament House has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on 28 May. new parliament building It has been completed in record time. PM Modi had laid its foundation stone on 10 December 2020. The construction of the new Parliament House has been done by Tata Project. But this building has been designed by architect Bimal Patel. Bimal Patel comes from Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. He has designed many famous buildings even before this.

The new parliament building was completed in 28 months at a cost of 862 crores

The new parliament building built in the shape of a triangle has four storeys. This entire campus is spread over an area of ​​64,500 square meters. Its cost is Rs 862 crore. The new building will also have a Constitution Hall, in which the heritage of Indian democracy will be shown. Apart from this, this Parliament will have lounge, several committee rooms, dining area and parking space for the Members of Parliament. There will be three main gates of the Parliament House – Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar. The entry of VIPs, MPs and visitors will be from different gates.

The new Parliament House has seating arrangements for 888 Lok Sabha and 300 Rajya Sabha MPs.

In the new Parliament House, seating arrangements have been made for 888 Lok Sabha and 300 Rajya Sabha MPs. If there is a joint meeting of both the Houses, then 1,280 MPs will be able to sit in it at a time. The existing Parliament House has seating arrangements for 550 members in the Lok Sabha and 240 in the Rajya Sabha. The present Parliament House was completed in 1927.

Bimal Patel is the architect of the new Parliament House

If we talk about its architect, then Bimal Patel has designed the new Parliament House. Bimal Patel has studied at Ahmedabad St. Xavier’s High School. He studied architecture from the School of Architecture of the Center for Environment Planning and Technology. He has been engaged in work related to architecture, urban design and urban planning for almost 35 years. Apart from Parliament House and Central Vista, Patel has done many important constructions.

Construction done by Vimal Patel

Works by Vimal Patel include Parliament House and Central Vista, Vishwanath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Kashi Corridor), Ministers’ Block and Secretariat, Gujarat, Aga Khan Academy, Hyderabad, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat, Sabarmati Riverfront Development, apart from the Parliament House and Central Vista. Projects include Tata CGPL Township, Mundra, Gujarat, New Campus of IIM Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Redevelopment of CG Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat High Court Building, and Ahmedabad Entrepreneurship Development Institute

