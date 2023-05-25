The new Parliament House will be inaugurated on May 28, 20 Aadinams from Tamil Nadu will be included

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 20 adinams (mahants) from Tamil Nadu have been invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament House on May 28. On this occasion, Sengol, the ceremonial scepter given to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British, will also be installed. Talking to reporters here along with the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Nagaland, Sitharaman said that the event of handing over ‘Sengol’ to the country’s first Prime Minister is very special for Tamil Nadu.

Inauguration of the new Parliament House on 28 May

In connection with the process of transfer of power after independence, Nehru discussed with the first Indian Governor General CR Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji. After this, Rajaji discussed this matter with Shaiva saint Tiruvaduthurai Adinam, after which on his advice, Sengol was decided for the transfer of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House on 28 May. Sitharaman said that 20 Adinams from Tamil Nadu including Tiruvaduthurai, Perur and Madurai have been invited for the event for the inaugural ceremony. In Tamil, the word adinam refers to both a Saiva monastery and the head of such a monastery.

Will be the symbol of just rule

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said- Adhinam will participate in this program, there will be scholars of Oduvar Shaiva scriptures and hymns who will recite Thevaram. Even in 1947, when Othuvargal recited the Kolaru Pathigam, the scepter was handed over to Nehru. He said that the same scepter will be installed in the Lok Sabha near the Speaker’s chair with great reverence and it will be a symbol of just rule without any partiality. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, his Telangana and Nagaland counterparts Tamilsai Sundararajan and LA Ganesan respectively, Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Minister PK Saker Babu were also present with him.