The new song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ of ‘Adipurush’ went viral, made a record in 24 hours

South star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Adipurush’ is once again in discussion. On Saturday, the makers of the film released the film’s first song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with music composers Ajay and Atul Gogavale. The song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was released by Ajay and Atul with their entire team accompanied by a live orchestra. At the launch of the song, Ajay and Atul said that they had some magical power while making the song. Now this song has created a new record.

The video of the song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from the film ‘Adipurush’ has become the most viewed video on YouTube in the last 24 hours. According to a report, ‘Adipurush’ has been viewed by 2 crore 62 lakh 91 thousand 237 people and has received 4.84 lakh likes. Talking about the journey of this song at the launch of the song, singer-composer Ajay said, ‘The name of this song is our inspiration.’

Ajay said, “It was the first time that our song was released on such a large scale and we got to see the live reactions. We are speechless because of the love the song is receiving. We are grateful that we got to make this. Got the opportunity.” An anthem that will resonate with people for years to come.”

<

p style=”text-align: justify;”>

Director Om Raut’s film ‘Adipurush’ is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen as ‘Raghav’, Kriti Sanon as ‘Janki’ and Sunny Singh as ‘Laxman’ in the film. There have been many controversies regarding this film from the beginning. However, when the trailer of ‘Adipurush’ was released, people liked it very much. The director of the film has also tried to settle the controversy by making necessary changes in the looks of the characters.