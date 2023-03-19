The New York Post: Porn star Stormy Daniels, who spoke about the connection with Trump, married her colleague

March 19 - BLiTZ. American adult film actress Stormy Daniels married her fellow porn actor Barret Blade. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.gazeta.ru/style/news/2023/03/19/20005087.shtml">"Gazeta.ru"</a> with reference to The New York Post.

It is noted that the porn star shared the relevant information with subscribers on social networks back in December 2022, only then she stated this fleetingly. Daniels called her new wife her best friend and thanked her for giving her “the house of her dreams, life and family.” Now the couple lives on a Texas farm. They are working together on a new porn tape.

The US Supreme Court did not consider the lawsuit of a former porn actress against Trump February 23, 2021 at 08:27

Recall that earlier the porn star announced an intimate relationship with former US President Donald Trump.