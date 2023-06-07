The noise of campaigning for Bihar municipal elections has stopped, voting will be held on June 9 for 31 municipal bodies in 21 districts

Patna. The noise of campaigning for the municipal general elections in Bihar came to an end today i.e. Wednesday at 5 pm. Voting will be held on June 9 from 7 am to 5 pm for the city elections and by-elections. Voting for all the seats will be done through EVMs. For this, the process of checking EVMs in the districts has been completed. According to the commission, three ward councilors have been elected unopposed regarding the municipal general elections and by-elections. Earlier in Bihar, the first phase of civic elections has been completed.

Elections to be held in 31 municipal bodies of 21 districts

According to the commission, general elections are to be held in 31 municipal bodies (2 Municipal Corporations, 18 Municipal Councils and 11 Nagar Panchayats) in 21 districts of the state. Along with this, by-elections are to be held for 31 municipal bodies in 20 districts. In this phase of Bihar body elections, 4698 candidates are in the fray. Where a total of 4802 nomination papers were filed regarding this election. At the same time, 101 nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny. While 4701 nomination papers were accepted and three candidates for the post of councilor have been elected unopposed.

Total 4802 nomination papers were filed

Till May 17, a total of 4802 nomination papers were filed for the municipal elections. Of these, 500 nomination papers were filed for the post of Chief Councillor, 440 for Deputy Chief Councilor and 3862 for the post of Councillor. After scrutiny of nomination papers on May 23, 11 nomination papers of Chief Councillor, 13 of Deputy Chief Councilor and 77 nomination papers of Councilor were rejected.