The number of car thefts in Moscow decreased by 93%

Over the past 10 years, the number of car thefts in Moscow has decreased by 93% due to the installation of photo and video recording systems. This was announced on February 12 by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“For comparison: 948 cases of theft were recorded last year and 13 thousand in 2012, when the first such complexes began to be installed in the city,” Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also clarified that almost 4,000 photo and video cameras are currently operating in Moscow, which not only allow monitoring compliance with traffic rules (SDA), but also help police officers trace the route of a stolen car.

“The neural network automatically checks the cars and their numbers for compliance with the credentials,” Sobyanin said.

On January 4, auto expert Andrei Kondrashov spoke about a common method of stealing cars in winter. According to him, most often the theft occurs at the moment when the car owner warms up the engine in the yard. Kondrashov explained that when the driver disarms the car, the hijackers intercept the alarm code.

On December 23, 2022, AlfaStrakhovanie, based on an analysis of the appeals of Casco policyholders, reported that the number of car thefts in Russia began to grow starting from October 2022. Compared to previous months, the increase in the number of claims reported monthly is 25%.

