The number of detainees in a flower shop in Moscow increased to two

Law enforcement authorities detained two men in a flower shop in Moscow. About this February 17 reported in the city prosecutor’s office.

“According to preliminary information, two men, one of whom had a traumatic gun, entered the store and held a woman seller there. The men have been detained,” the agency said in a statement.

The circumstances of the incident are established.

As reported Telegram channel 112the detainees are in an insane state, possibly drunk.

According to Izvestia, the incident took place in a flower shop on Taganskaya Street, where an unknown person took a man and a woman hostage.

There was also information that the security guard managed to press the “panic button” after an unknown person broke into the store. He was detained by the special forces who arrived at the scene. There were no casualties.

At the moment, police officers are interrogating the detainees right on the spot.