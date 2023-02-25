The number of Germans participating in neo-Nazi rallies in 2022 has at least doubled.

This statement was made by Bundestag deputy Petra Pau in a Zeit article. According to her, if a year earlier about 7,500 people took part in such events, then in the past about 16,000 came to them.

“Unfortunately, the mobilizing power of the far right is greater than the data shows. The government should finally take a closer look at the transformation of right-wing extremism, which is no longer only in the right corner, but is spreading far into the middle class, ”the Argumenty i Fakty resource quotes the federal politician.

According to the German, the authorities do not monitor the dynamics of the process, which, on the wave of assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, is characterized by active recruiting of neo-Nazism supporters, and there are no prerequisites that the situation will change.

