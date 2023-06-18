The number of platforms is going to change at Barauni Junction, now only so many platforms will be left instead of nine.

eyelash: The network of Indian Railways holds a unique position in Asia. Indian Railways is not only famous for having a large rail network, but it is also full of many surprises. Railway administration is always ready for the pleasant and successful journey of the passengers. But one such junction where there was renaming of nine platforms in sequence. That junction is not anywhere else, but Barauni Junction, one of the famous junctions of East Central Railway, which was earlier famous with nine platforms, now that junction will be known by the name of only eight platforms. According to information received from railway sources, several changes have been made in identifying the platforms of Barauni Junction from 12 o’clock on Sunday night.

The platform was two kilometers away

From now onwards there will be only 08 platforms in Barauni Junction. What was earlier a two number platform has now become a single number while 02 instead of three, 03 instead of four, 04 instead of five, 05 instead of six, 06 instead of seven, 07 instead of eight, 9 instead of 08 platforms have been done. Be aware that till yesterday, Barauni Junction used to start from platform number two and was final till platform number nine. While one of its number platform was going two kilometers away from Barauni Junction, the other was being told as Barauni Railway Station i.e. New Barauni Junction. Because of which two stations at a distance of two kilometers at the same place started being honored by the passengers and local people with the same noun.

Torture of the weather: 38 patients admitted in heatwave ward of Magadh Medical, load increased in emergency ward as well

Barauni Junction was completed in 1883

Wherein, due to the two railway stations and that too being at such a long distance, many passengers had to face trouble. Because, the passengers whose train used to be on platform number one, had to cover a distance of two kilometers and reach the second railway station on time. The travelers from far flung places had to face a lot of hardships. It may be known that in the year 1883 Barauni Junction was completed. At that time the number of platforms at this railway station used to start from one. Trains used to run in different divisions from Barauni Junction. But only goods train used to stand on platform number one. After some time the people there complained, after the complaint of the people it was decided to build another Barauni Junction.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFMYPeJ3oBw)