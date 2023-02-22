The number of trucks from Belarus to Poland increased to 500 per day

The number of trucks for entry from Belarus to Poland has doubled in a day – up to 500. The press service of the Belarusian State Border Committee reports this on Wednesday, February 22.

“Over the past day, the neighboring side has issued 51% of heavy trucks from the norm,” the statement says. message departments.

At the same time, the State Border Committee clarified that passenger vehicles from Belarus followed with delays to the countries of the European Union (EU) through the checkpoints Medininkai (Kamenny Log), Raigardas (Privalka) and Terespol (Brest), reports R.T.

The day before, a picket was held near the Consulate General of Poland in Brest against the closure of borders.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pavel Yablonsky said that the republic was ready to completely close the traffic across the border with Belarus if security considerations required it, the TV channel reported.Star“.

On February 20, Warsaw notified Minsk that from February 21 it would ban the movement of trucks at the last checkpoint for trucks Kukuryki (on the Belarusian side – Kozlovichi), with the exception of those registered in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, reports NSN.

After that, information appeared that the line of trucks, following from Poland to Belarus, reaches 60 km at the border.

Since February 18, Belarus has introduced restrictions for trucks and tractors registered in Poland: entry and exit for them is possible only through the Belarusian-Polish section of the border.

Prior to that, on February 16, Lithuania also notified Minsk of the termination of cooperation to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport across the border. According to the Belarusian border committee, cooperation with the customs and border services of the republic is terminated unilaterally.

In turn, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the closure of checkpoints on the western borders by Poland and Lithuania is an economic provocation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to the need to analyze how the closure of the crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border will affect Russia before calculating further steps. He admitted that difficulties may arise in connection with the current situation.