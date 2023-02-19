One person was killed and another 12 were injured during the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC).

It is noted that after the shelling by Ukrainian militants, the Kiev and Voroshilovsky districts suffered. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from the MLRS BM-21 “Grad” from their positions located in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Tonenkoe and Avdiivka.

This area is in the area of ​​responsibility of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the representative office specified.

As it became known, a woman born in 1938 died as a result of the attack. In addition, at the moment, 12 victims are reported who came under fire in the area of ​​​​the Krytyi Rynok AS, including a girl born in 2014 and a teenage boy born in 2005.

Damage to buildings was recorded at 29 addresses, where educational institutions, residential buildings, and shopping centers are located, the office added.

In particular, in the Kievsky district, missiles hit the territory of the Olimpiysky RAC, as well as the park area of ​​the Donbass Arena stadium.

Earlier that day, one dead and 11 wounded were reported as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk.

In addition, residents of Donetsk told Izvestiya on that day about the moment the UAF shelled the city center. According to them, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately fire at residential buildings where civilians live.

On February 19, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kiev (JCCC) notified that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.