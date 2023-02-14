The nutritionist spoke about the main mistake in the diet of the elderly

Dietitian Elena Solomatina called a monotonous diet the main mistake in the diet of the elderly.

In conversation with Moscow 24 on Monday, February 13, the specialist explained that if you constantly eat the same foods, you may experience a lack of nutrients in the body, and many components are needed for a full life.

According to the nutritionist, the diet should contain foods containing protein, fats and carbohydrates, writes RT.

Sources of carbohydrates that will give the body energy are vegetables, fruits, a variety of cereals and whole grain bread, the expert believes.

“You need to change foods in your diet every day. Today we eat one thing, tomorrow another. If we already ate it in the morning, then we use something else in the evening, ”the nutritionist emphasized.

Solomakhina noted that the elderly should include cheese, peas, lentils, chicken in their diet, the TV channel notes. “360”. In addition, they need healthy fats that affect the functioning of hormones.

You can also add eggs, rabbit, turkey, chickpeas to the diet, writes “Federal News Agency”.

In January, Solomatina said that turkey is the most useful product for the nervous system of older people. According to her, the meat of this bird is rich in B vitamins, the lack of which often affects older people, which can cause them to become unsteady or dizzy.

