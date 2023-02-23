Washington’s attempts to isolate Moscow have failed. This is stated in the material on the website of the newspaper New York Timespublished February 23.

It is noted that the United States was able to assemble a coalition of 141 countries, which in March 2022 supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly demanding that Russia stop the special military operation in Ukraine. Then only five countries spoke out against it, while others abstained.

However, over time, many countries that abstained from voting on the resolution “provided important economic or diplomatic support to Russia.” In addition, the countries that supported the resolution later took a more neutral position.

“A year later, it’s becoming clearer that while the main Western coalition remains surprisingly strong, it has not convinced the rest of the world to isolate Russia,” the authors of the material noted.

They also argue that Western sanctions have not been as damaging to Russia as they were intended to be.

After the US elections in 2024, even the US may get tired of supporting Ukraine, journalists admitted.

Earlier, on February 15, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the attempts of American officials to create an image of the Russian Federation isolated from the international community distort reality. He drew attention to the fact that even the countries of the collective West do not always manage to come to an agreement on the issue of relations with Moscow.

Prior to that, on February 10, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov pointed to the fiasco of the anti-Russian plans of Western states. In the face of sanctions pressure, Russia has rebuilt the economy, strengthened its military potential, and also stepped up cooperation with other states, the diplomat noted.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also called the West’s policy of isolating Russia a failure, noting that the country, in contrast to the efforts of London and Washington, continues to strengthen its ties with other states. The diplomat expressed confidence in Moscow’s ability to endure and emerge from this confrontation even stronger.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.