February 14, 2023, 04:16 – BLiTZ – News The offensive of the RF Armed Forces in the special operation zone does not depend on weather conditions and may begin in the second half of spring. Military journalist Roman Saponkov made such a statement during a conversation with Ukraina.ru.

According to him, weather conditions in general will not affect the course of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces. The specialist believes that the Russian military can successfully advance even in February and March, but during the thaw period, the offensive is most likely impossible.

Saponkov drew attention to the fact that many fighters called up as part of the partial mobilization were sent to the zone of the special military operation. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are already 150,000 recruits working on the line of contact.

“You need to not just teach them how to shoot a rifle and throw grenades, but make them a professional force. And that takes at least six months.<…> Our industry was not preparing for a difficult war when the West supplied the enemy with huge resources. Everyone lived by the standards of peacetime,” continued Saponkov.

In his opinion, the command of the RF Armed Forces needs time to carry out “work on the mistakes” and create high-precision weapons and communications. However, the Russian troops have already covered a long way, and the offensive operation should be expected in the second half of spring.

Earlier, political scientist Igor Shatrov, commenting on the words of a representative of the German government about security guarantees for Ukraine, said that Europe would put forward an ultimatum to Moscow through the mouth of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

