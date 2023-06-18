‘The one who does not run the train, how will he run the country?’ Kejriwal and RJD taunt the Modi government on the condition of railways

balasore train accident After the death of 291 people, questions are constantly being raised on the condition of the railways. All the opposition parties including the Congress are attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD tweeted about the condition of trains and attacked the central government.

‘The one who does not run the train, how will he run the country?’

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted with some pictures of the train and took a jibe at the Modi government. He wrote in the tweet, he destroyed the fleet of the well-moving railway. Today, even if you take reservation of AC coach, you will not get a seat to sit or sleep. AC and sleeper coaches have become worse than general. They do not know how to run the government. They don’t even understand. Illiterate government. Ruining every area. He further wrote, how will he run the country if the train does not run?

The one who does not run the train, how will he run the country? https://t.co/dm01rcAlQH

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2023



RJD also attacked Modi government regarding railways, Kejriwal retweeted

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the party of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, attacked the Modi government at the Center regarding the condition of the Railways. RJD tweeted and wrote, Rail coaches have been made ‘torture centers’ for the common man! AC, Sleeper or General.. all have same condition. People are forced to sit and travel despite having reservation. Knowing all, the government is not arranging additional trains or coaches.

Rail coaches have been turned into ‘torture centres’ for the common man! AC, Sleeper or General.. all are in the same condition. People are forced to sit and travel despite having reservations. Knowing all, the government is not arranging additional trains or coaches. pic.twitter.com/wkP3aIKTBG

— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 18, 2023



Death toll in Balasore train accident rises to 291

Significantly, on June 2, three trains-Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train met with an accident at Bahnaga station in Balasore. In which at least 291 passengers died and more than 1,200 were injured.