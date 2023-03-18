The opposition party “Dialogue for Hungary” called for the recall of the country’s ambassador from Russia

March 18 - BLiTZ. The representative of the opposition party "Dialogue for Hungary" Richard Barabash called for the country's ambassador to be recalled from Russia and the presence of the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Budapest declared undesirable. It is reported by TASS.

He believes that the suspension of contacts with Russia as part of the recall of ambassadors will not mean a complete severance of diplomatic ties, since this will be impossible due to security, energy and economic policies.

“… and it would be wrong to end this relationship,” Barabash said.

Mezhevich: Hungary and Romania are skeptical about Poland's plans for the Intermarium March 18, 2023 at 03:33

He also urged the Hungarian parliament to support Finland and Sweden joining NATO to counter Russia.