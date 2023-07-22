The orgy of rain in Junagadh, Gujarat, buffaloes were swept away in the strong current, see VIDEO

In Gujarat’s Junagadh, the rain has created havoc. Due to cloudburst on Saturday afternoon, there was flood in the city and vehicles were seen flowing on the road. It rained 8 inches in just 4 hours, due to which the entire city was submerged in water. Due to 14 inches of rain on the Girnar mountain adjacent to the city, the situation looked worse. When the mountain water reached Junagadh city, the vehicles parked on the roads were seen flowing like straws.

Prabhav Joshi (Collector, Rajkot) told that due to heavy rains in Junagadh, CM Bhupendra Patel had called an emergency meeting at the collector’s office. For relief and rescue work, 4 municipal teams, 25 thousand food packets, NDRF team etc. are being sent from Rajkot district to Junagadh.

After rains in Junagadh and Navsari, houses in the area were seen getting submerged in water. A video of Navsari is going viral on social media, in which it is seen that there is water everywhere after heavy rains. Buffaloes and carts were seen floating in the water. In the low-lying areas of Navsari district, houses were flooded up to 5 feet. Life has become chaotic due to the roads being full. Kalwa river is seen in spate due to heavy rains on Girnar and Datar mountain. Here, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Bhavnagar, Navsari and Valsad.

Heavy rain in Junagadh in two hours

Let us tell you that it is raining heavily in Junagadh since Wednesday morning. According to the figures issued by the Meteorological Department, Junagadh received heavy rains in two hours from 6 am to 8 am on Saturday. After heavy rains, flood-like situations were seen at many places. The districts most affected by the rain are Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Rajkot where only water was visible on the roads. So much water rained from the sky that the roads and houses were filled with water and people got trapped in it. Vehicles got drowned in rain water and started flowing, whose video is going viral on social media.

Heavy rains in South Gujarat, Saurashtra, Navsari, Junagadh cities most affected

Due to heavy rains in many districts of southern part of Gujarat and Saurashtra region, the water level in dams and rivers reached the danger mark and a flood-like situation arose in urban areas and some villages. In Junagadh, many cars and cattle were washed away in the strong current of water. The city has received 219 mm of rain in the last eight hours till 4 pm on Saturday. People were seen walking in waist-deep water to reach safer places. Volunteers helped to save some of them from the strong current of water. Navsari and Junagadh districts have been most affected by the rains.

The administration has requested people to take precautions and appealed to them to contact the control room in case of any untoward incident or emergency. People have been warned not to go to the dams or their surrounding areas. Rescue teams have been deployed to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer places. Heavy rains lashed Navsari district in South Gujarat and normal life in urban and rural areas was thrown out of gear due to floods.

Father and son washed away in swollen drain

The State Emergency Operation Center said that Navsari and Jalalpore talukas of the district received 303 and 276 mm of rain, respectively, from 6 am to 4 pm. In Navsari, a man and his son were washed away in a swollen nullah. The person has been rescued and efforts are on to trace his son.

Bhupendra Patel did aerial survey

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Junagadh and parts of neighboring Gir Somnath district to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains. For the past one week, torrential rains lashed parts of Junagadh, Rajkot, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts of the state’s Saurashtra region, leading to water-logging in villages and towns. CM Patel conducted an aerial survey of Mangrol, Gir, Talala, Maliya Hatina and other areas around Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts, which have been affected due to waterlogging.

CM Bhupendra Patel gave instructions to the District Magistrates

CM Bhupendra Patel chaired a meeting with senior officials in Junagadh city on Friday to review the current situation arising due to heavy rains in the region. District Magistrates of Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Rajkot districts attended the review meeting through video conference. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct an immediate survey in the affected area and provide financial assistance to those who have suffered loss of crops or household items due to heavy rains and water-logging. He also directed the District Magistrates to carry out cleanliness drives after the rains stopped to prevent the spread of diseases.