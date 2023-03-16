March 16 - BLiTZ. Empires begin to atrocity in the lands of the satellites not at the moment when they arrive there, but when they leave them. RIA Novosti columnist Dmitry Kosyrev writes about this.

He drew attention to the riots that engulfed Russia’s neighbors – Moldova, Georgia, not to mention the events in Ukraine.

“This can be perceived as an attack on our country, but you can also see something else – the typical behavior of a retreating global empire,” the analyst said.

The last years of the British Empire were marked by atrocities in the colonies. The Anglo-Saxons built their empire on the premise that “backward” societies must be transformed and improved through the forcible imposition of free trade and related education. The US, on the other hand, governs the colonies without direct influence, but through trade, education, and values.

“Russia has watched for 30 years how the former Soviet republics are trying to make parts of the US empire. First through business, education, ideology. It came to widespread outbreaks of violence, when the heirs of the British Empire found that their monopoly on world power began to crumble, ”concluded the observer.