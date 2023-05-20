The pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway created mutiny, record partnership in the last league match

In IPL 2023 on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have made a big record for their team. As an opening pair, both of them made the biggest number four partnership for CSK so far. Gaikwad and Conway shared a 141-run partnership in this match. Earlier in 2022, the same pair shared a partnership of 182 runs, which is the biggest partnership.

Gaikwad got out after scoring 79 runs

In today’s match, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed after scoring 79 runs in 50 balls in the 15th over. Gaikwad hit three fours and 7 sixes in his innings. In the 19th over, the second opener Devon Conway was dismissed after scoring 87 runs. On the basis of half-century innings of both the openers, CSK scored 223 runs against Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja played an unbeaten inning of 20 runs off 7 balls.

Biggest partnership for CSK

182 runs – Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devon Conway v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pune, 2022

181* runs – Faf du Plessis – Shane Watson v PBKS, Dubai, 2020

159 runs – Murali Vijay – Michael Hussey vs RCB, Chennai, 2011 Final

141 runs – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway v DC, Delhi, 2023

Gaikwad has scored 1711 runs in IPL

Talking about Gaikwad’s IPL career, he has so far scored 1711 runs in 50 matches at an average of 38.89 and a strike rate of 135.15. His highest score is 101 runs. Gaikwad has so far scored one century and 13 half-centuries in IPL. This opener has also been not out in five innings. Gaikwad has scored 503 runs in 14 matches so far in IPL 2023. His highest score is 92 runs.

Victory is necessary for CSK

Chennai Super Kings is playing its last league match. In this match, CSK will have to win at any cost, only then the team will be able to qualify for the playoffs. CSK has so far won seven out of 13 matches and is second in the table with 15 points. Gujarat has already qualified for the playoffs. After today’s win, MS Dhoni’s team will have 17 points.