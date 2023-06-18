The pair of Satwik and Chirag created history, won the title of Indonesia Open

Jakarta, June 18 (Hindustan). The pair of Indian Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has created history. The pair clinched the title by defeating Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh 21-17, 21-18 in the men’s doubles final of Indonesia Open played in Jakarta on Sunday. It was the first ever BWF World Tour Super 1000 title for the world-ranked Indian pair. The pair had entered the final for the first time after defeating Korean pair of Min Hyuk Kang and Seong Jae Seo 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-finals.

In the Indonesia Open Men’s Doubles final match, the Indian pair played well from the start. Satwik and Chirag won the first set 21-17. After this, the Indian pair also won the second set by a margin of 21-18 and created history.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated the Indian pair. He tweeted and wrote that the pair of Satwik-Chirag has once again written history. Satwik-Chirag became the first pair to win the Indonesia Open Super 1000. He further wrote, BWF Super 1000 title (Indonesia Open 2023), BWF Super 500 title, Asia Championship (Individual), Swiss Open, India Open, CWG (MD), World Championship Medal (MD). For more on this, please keep watching his journey.

He said that our top shuttlers do not take it easy. He is always up for a thrilling and interesting performance. Shock their fans and mesmerize the audience with their incredible talent and superb teamwork. Congratulating both, he further wrote that talented! Well done, Champions.