The passenger of the flight Stavropol-Moscow staged a brawl on board the aircraft

A passenger on an Aeroflot flight en route from Stavropol to Moscow was handed over to the Moscow police after she made a brawl on board the plane, including trying to break into the cockpit. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14 TASS in the press service of Aeroflot.

The incident happened on February 11th. It is noted that the woman was in an inadequate condition and repeatedly ignored the remarks of the flight attendants.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, the woman smoked in the toilet, screamed, and also fought with flight attendants.

The commander of flight SU1365 decided to use plastic handcuffs to restrain the brawler. In them, under the control of the crew of the aircraft, the brawler spent the rest of the flight.

After landing at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport, the woman was handed over to the police. She was brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for petty hooliganism.

“This case once again proves the urgent need at the legislative level to toughen the punishment for air brawlers, including the creation of a single blacklist of destructive passengers for all airlines,” the airline stressed.

Earlier, on February 8, a drunken passenger made a brawl on board a plane in Sochi, which was supposed to fly to Novosibirsk. The man used obscene language, waved his arms and grabbed the flight attendants. He also ignored comments from crew members.

