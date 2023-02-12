The pensioner died in a fire in a barracks in Sochi

As a result of a fire in the village of Dagomys in the urban district of Sochi, a pensioner died. This was announced on February 12 by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory.

“According to preliminary data, a fire broke out in one of the apartments of a one-story barrack-type residential building located on Staroshoseinaya Street in the village of Dagomys. Neighbors saw the fire and called the fire brigade. The firefighters who arrived at the scene localized the fire, after which the body of the 70-year-old owner of the apartment was found, ”the agency said on Telegram.

An investigator of the territorial investigation department and a forensic investigator of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are working at the scene of the incident, the scene of the incident is being examined, and eyewitnesses are being interviewed.

“As part of the inspection, all the circumstances of the incident will be established, including the exact cause of the fire, and fire and technical and forensic medical examinations will be appointed. Upon completion of the inspection, a procedural decision will be made,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as a result of a fire in a residential barracks, there was one victim.

30 people were evacuated from a house on fire in the village of Dagomys. The fire area was 420 square meters. m. The message about the fire was received by the dispatcher on February 12 at 13:35 Moscow time.

