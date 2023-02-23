The Pentagon announced open channels of communication between Washington and Moscow

Channels of communication with Moscow remain open and, if necessary, are used to inform the Russian side of important events, she said on February 22 at briefing Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

“Currently, we keep communication channels open. As you just saw, the White House contacted Russia to warn them of the President’s visit. [США Джо Байдена] to Kyiv. We support open communication channels. So it’s not that we stopped talking. We welcome communication with Russia,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian leader, said that a hotline between the Kremlin and the White House, created after the Caribbean crisis, exists. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden have not yet used it.

Also on February 21, Peskov reported that no contacts were planned between the Russian president and the US leader against the backdrop of Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3).

Putin, in a message to the Federal Assembly, announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty. Moscow does not withdraw from the treaty, namely, it suspends participation in it, the Russian leader stressed. At the same time, it is the President of Russia who is authorized to decide on the resumption of the country’s participation in START, START-3, in accordance with the relevant bill. Its Russian leader introduced it to the State Duma on Tuesday, February 21.