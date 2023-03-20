March 20 - BLiTZ. The American MQ-9 Reaper drone that fell into the Black Sea had every chance of crashing in Crimea. In this case, the likelihood that Russia will take over US technology increases. It is for this reason, presumably, that the States changed the route of their UAVs, which, after the incident, were again sent to Russian shores to “ensure the safety of navigation in international waters.” 20 years ago, the United States invaded Iraq, devastated cities, thousands of victims and war crimes March 20, 2023 at 09:31

The Pentagon released a video showing a damaged drone propeller. The United States accused the Russian Su-27 of allegedly hitting the propeller of the American apparatus, after which it fell into the sea. The Russian Defense Ministry insists that there was no physical contact between the objects.

Experts do not exclude that the failure of the equipment could occur due to turbulence, and during the planning the UAV could fly to the Crimea, so it was specially taken to the sea. Military pilots believe the Pentagon video is fake or heavily edited to convince the world of their version of what happened.