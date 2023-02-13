The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) launched strikes from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the headquarters of the Vostok Brigade of the First Corps of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The commander of the brigade Alexander Khodakovsky spoke about this on February 13 in his Telegram channel.

According to Khodakovsky, on the eve of the UAF units, for several hours, they repeatedly tried to organize a breakthrough in small groups in the area to the left of Ugledar, but to no avail.

“Apparently, annoyed by the failure, he (the enemy – Ed.) struck at night with the Hymars at the Vostok command post,” Khodakovsky wrote.

As the brigade commander noted, one of the staff officers named Andrei was killed as a result of a missile strike.

According to Khodakovsky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably expected to paralyze the defense of the Russian army units in this area by delivering this strike, but this did not bring the desired result.

“The enemy, of course, inflicted damage on us, but we understood that we were vulnerable, and therefore had redundant communication and control channels, so if he expected to paralyze the defense in our sector, he did not succeed,” he said.

Earlier that day, the Espanyol unit, which consists mainly of football fans, repelled an attack by Ukrainian militants in the Vuglodar direction. It is noted that near Vuhledar, the Espanyola infantry is advancing and clearing the territory from the enemy with the coordination of the drone operator and the cover of the AGS operator.

Prior to that, on February 10, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that units of the Russian Armed Forces were entrenched in the southern part of Vugledar. Pushilin also added that residents of the liberated suburbs are being taken to Volnovakha.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

