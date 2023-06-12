The perfume city of UP will decide the standard of agarwood oil which is sold costlier than gold

Kannauj, June 12 (Hindustan Times). Famous perfume city Kannauj, which is famous for its fragrance in the country and abroad, is famous for the production of attractive fragrance (perfume). This city will now set the standard for the most expensive selling Agarwood oil in the country and the world. The Sugandha Evam Suras Development Center (FFDC) established by the Chief Minister of Tripura in Kannauj city of Uttar Pradesh has got this huge responsibility of setting oil standards. To fix the standard of this formula, the budget to be spent on research has also been allocated.

Another big achievement is about to be added to the name of Kannauj, the city of perfume and history. The standard of the world’s most expensive oil agarwood will be decided from Kannauj in the coming times. The Sugandh and Suras Development Center (FFDC) built in Kannauj has got the responsibility of its testing. After the approval of the proposal of this project, its payment has also been made to FFDC on behalf of the government. As soon as the sample of oil arrives, it will be sent to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after making it standard.

What is agarwood and where does the wood come from?

Agarwood is cultivated for its aromatic wood, it is also called God of Wood. Its chemical name is Aquilaria. Agarwood is a plant native to East, South Asia. In the world, agarwood trees are produced in the countries of India, China, Vietnam, Sumatra, Malaya, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Bhutan, Laos, Malacca, Singapore and Java. This is an infected wood of Aquilaria, whose fully developed tree is 40 meters tall and 80 cm. It is wide till It is a wild tree, which develops after being infected with certain parasitic fungi or moulds. It is called Phyalophora parasitica. The plant unaffected by this infection reacts by converting from heartwood to agarwood. It is a completely odorless complete infection, which over time becomes more infected and produces a dark colored resin.

Tripura Chief Minister gave the responsibility to set the standard

FFDC Managing Director Dr. Shakti Vinay Shukla said that FFDC has got a new responsibility after setting the standards for sandalwood incense sticks. This responsibility has been given to FFDC by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. He has got the responsibility of setting agarwood oil perfume and its standard. Our team has discussed and prepared a strategy for further processing.

work will start soon

Dr. Shukla, Managing Director, FFDC said that the Tripura government had given its responsibility in March 2022 regarding the standard of agarwood oil and its budget was allocated. His money has been sent after passing that budget. As soon as agarwood oil arrives from there, the work of fixing its standards will be started rapidly.

Agarwood is also known as God’s wood.

Agarwood is very valuable. Its yield is also very less. Due to this it is also called the wood of God. Its oil is so expensive that it is also called liquid gold.

Oil costs up to 80 lakhs

Dr. Shakti Vinay Shukla, Managing Director, FFDC said that due to low yield, it is known to be very difficult to obtain. Due to this, its cost ranges from 70 to 80 lakh rupees per kg.

Used to make fragrant perfume

The bark of this tree is crushed to make agarwood oil. Along with getting moldy in it, a special type of resin or gum comes out in it. Agarwood oil is prepared after completing many processes with this resin or gum.