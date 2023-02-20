The PMR Foreign Minister called the statement of the Prime Minister of Moldova on the demilitarization of Pridnestrovie speculative

Statements about the need to withdraw Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria have been made by representatives of the Moldovan authorities over the past 30 years. However, in Tiraspol they are regarded as speculative and believe that before any talk about reformatting the peacekeeping operation, it is necessary to achieve a stable, final settlement of the conflict between Moldova and Transnistria. Vitaly Ignatiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Izvestia on February 21.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that we have been hearing such theses, declarations and statements from the lips of Moldovan representatives for almost 30 years. Earlier about this and Ms. [президент Молдавии Майя] Sandu said. We regard the theses that it is necessary to reformat the peacekeeping operation, that it has become obsolete and that Russian troops should be withdrawn, we regard as speculative. They have nothing to do with reality,” the minister said.

Recall that the other day, Dorin Recean, who recently took office as prime minister of Moldova, said that Pridnestrovie must be demilitarized, Russian troops should be withdrawn from there, and after that, the inhabitants of the region should be integrated economically and socially.

According to Ignatiev, it is possible to start thinking about reformatting the peacekeeping operation only after Chisinau and Tiraspol finally come to a settlement in their relations and put an end to the conflict.

“But before that, doing this is wrong and counterproductive. You can’t put the cart before the horse,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, he added that a sustainable and final settlement of the conflict between Moldova and Pridnestrovie should be fair, that is, take into account, among other things, the will of the Pridnestrovians, who have chosen the independent nature of development.

