The Poles were outraged by Ukrainian refugees, among whom were children walking around the cities of Poland with Nazi symbols, a local newspaper wrote. Mysl Polska February 17.

“Woman and boy. Probably mother and son. Their faces are not visible, only a silhouette. They are hurrying somewhere along the streets of Poznan. At first glance, they do not stand out. People who are thousands. However, if you look closely at the boy, you will see a patch on the sleeve of his jacket. Red and black, decorated with a trident. This is the flag of the OUN-UPA (a far-right Ukrainian nationalist organization banned in Russia),” the article says.

On the same day, Myśl Polska columnist Przemysław Piasta noted that Bandera, who came to Poland as refugees from Ukraine, should immediately return home, as they are not welcome in Warsaw. According to the journalist, many Ukrainians do not hide their views and openly praise Nazi accomplices Stepan Bandera and others responsible for the murder of thousands of Poles.

According to official figures, about 10 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border since February 2022. Almost 1.5 million of them still remain in Poland.

As follows from the results of a survey published on February 16 by the Openfield research group, the level of approval for accepting refugees from Ukraine in Poland is falling significantly. Now it is 67% – the lowest result for the year. The highest figure was in March 2022 – 88% and in May – 79%. The number of respondents who are confident in Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian Federation is also decreasing. If in the autumn 43.2% believed in it, now there are 37.5%.

Before that, on February 2, naTemat noted that anti-Ukrainian billboards appeared in the Polish city of Czestochowa. The material says that in the near future such billboards may appear throughout the country. Before that, a rally was held in Warsaw against the involvement of Poland in the Ukrainian conflict, in which several hundred people took part.

According to a member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov, the “fabric of solidarity” will thin out over time and the attitude towards refugees in Poland will become even worse. In addition, he said that the very integration of Ukrainians into the European space, one way or another, “will become a process saturated with difficulties.”