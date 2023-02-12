The statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock that what she said about Germany’s “war” with Russia was a “mistake” is a trend among Western politicians. On February 12, political scientist Yury Svetov told Izvestia about this.

“To put it in modern terms, Ms. Burbock is quite on trend. We are now seeing this from a variety of Western politicians who will first say, and then think about what they said, ”the political scientist noted.

A day earlier, in an interview with the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Burbock admitted that her words that Europe was “waging war against Russia” were a mistake. She stressed that Russia allegedly attacked the European peace order.

Speaking about the “mistake” made, the head of the German Foreign Ministry added that “he who does not live is not mistaken.”

According to Svetov, the reservations of Western politicians are “according to Freud.” What is in their head “pops up” at the most unexpected moment.

Svetov also recalled the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said that he was glad that the country was refusing Russian gas.

“And then in Germany they practiced these words back,” the political scientist emphasized.

So does Burbock, he added. The diplomat said what she thinks and dreams about, Svetov said. He drew attention to the fact that the head of the German Foreign Ministry is from the generation of women who behave very aggressively in foreign policy.

Svetov noted that the German Foreign Ministry is under the control of the Green Party, and at one time the department began to pursue its own policy, inconsistent with the country’s chancellor and coalition partners. Also, not so long ago, information appeared that Scholz would leave the post of chancellor, and Burbock could come in his place. Therefore, the diplomat called the words about the “war with Russia” a “mistake”.

“Extreme radicalism can alienate her, so Burbock began to work back a little. She still thinks that it is possible to make war with Russia and arm Ukraine with all types of weapons,” the expert continued.

He refused to regard Burbock’s words as a mistake. The diplomat let slip about what it is not necessary to talk about, he concluded.

Earlier Sunday, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov called “clumsy” Burbock’s explanations “about the state of war with Russia” and recalled that Germany had made enough mistakes that could not be corrected.

At the end of January, Burbock said that the countries of Europe were “fighting against Russia.” However, two days later, the German Foreign Ministry pointed out that the support of Ukraine allegedly does not make Germany a party to the conflict.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, indicated after that that the German Foreign Ministry should clarify its position on the status of the country in the conflict in Ukraine.

